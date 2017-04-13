go

Twelfth Night cast visit Sheepdrove

Principal sponsors welcome Watermill to Eco Centre

The Watermill's bold new Twelfth Night is reimagined in the 1920s and is brought to life in the prohibition era, with Europe still reeling in the wake of war. Shakespeare’s classic play of mistaken identities, seduction and transformation is combined with a scintillating score inspired by energetic jazz music of the period and performed live by an ensemble of actor-musicians.

The cast took time out this week to visit Sheepdrove Organic Farm & Eco-Conference Centre, a long-standing supporter of the arts in West Berkshire, and principal sponsor of the production.

*See next week's N2 in the Newbury Weekly News for a review.

Over the years, Sheepdrove has generously sponsored a range of productions at The Watermill and has also supported emerging new talent through a development initiative attached to the theatre’s rural touring programme.

As well as carving out a reputation for supporting its local community and local culture, Sheepdrove Organic Farm & Eco-Conference Centre is at the forefront of modern organic farming.  The farm is home to the Eco-Conference Centre, offering stimulating and unusual spaces for conferences and weddings, and an impressive dining room that provides fresh organic food. The Farm also creates education programmes that focus on protecting and enhancing the environment.

Twelfth Night runs until May 6, with tickets ranging from £26.50 to £15. Visit www.watermill.org.uk
Pictured:  The cast of Twelfth Night and director Paul Hart (The Watermill's artistic and executive director) with Peter and Juliet Kindersley, founder and director of Sheepdrove Organic Farm and Eco-Conference Centre

