There are many ways that local people can get involved in Greenham: War and Peace, the large-scale community event on September 8 and 9 at Greenham Common. It will portray 100 years of the history of the common and the dramatic moments of war and peace that form its past.

Rosa Productions, who are staging the event, are inviting people to take part in a variety of ways . Performers are needed for a range of roles including speaking and non-speaking parts and singing, to portray a local family across five generations, 1930s schoolchildren and staff, USAF military 1940s to 1990s, peace women, journalists, police, WW2 evacuees, local residents in the 1980s and Asian refugees in the 1970s.

Auditions for performers are being held on 22 April and 7 May at New Greenham Arts, Greenham Business Park, Newbury.

Saturday: 10am - 4pm audition for lead acting parts

Venue: New Greenham Arts

For those interested in getting involved behind the scenes in stage management, technical build, props and costumes there is an opportunity to meet the technical and production teams for Greenham: War and Peace on 26 April from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at 101 Outdoor Arts Centre, Greenham Business Park.

Sunday, May 7: 10am –1.30pm, workshop-style auditions – all acting parts including lead acting parts, 2pm – 5pm workshop introductory sessions for groups eg dance, drama groups.

Venue: New Greenham Arts

Introductory Music Sessions:

Sunday, May 7: 2pm-5pm, choirs and singers - introduction to songs

Venue: St Mary’s Church Hall, New Rd, Greenham

Introductory Sessions For Performers

Saturday, May 20: 10am to 12noon, performance groups and individuals in group scenes; 1pm-5pm lead roles, read through of script

For further information about audition dates, rehearsal dates, the technical team meeting or to register your interest please contact Ameneh by email ameneh@rosaproductions or call 07946 423 007. If you are unable to attend any of the audition or meeting dates it will be possible to make alternative arrangements, so don’t be deterred from getting in touch.

As part of the community activities planned on the run up to the September event, 10 giant silk banners have been created by local groups and individuals over the past two weeks, reflecting aspects of the history and life of Greenham Common. Local artists, historians and groups including St Gabriel’s School, BBOWT, staff at Greenham Common Trust, women who were part of the peace protest and a local nature writer, have been working with international artist, Ali Pretty to make the banners which will form part of Greenham: War and Peace. The banners will be on display before, during and after the event and will have a permanent home in the West Berkshire Museum. There is an open invitation to a special banner walk on Greenham Common on 1 July – details nearer the date.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/GreenhamWP17/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/GreenhamWP17 #GreenhamWP17