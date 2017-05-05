Let festivities begin

Newbury Spring Festival launches at St Nic's Church this weekend with Elgar's magnificent Dream of Gerontius, performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of David Parry and featuring one of the finest mezzo-sopranos in the world - Alice Coote - and Newbury's own Festival Chorus. For the full programme of the fortnight festival, visit www.newburyspringfestival.org.uk