Tea & Cakes Concert

Sunday's concert at the Old Bluecoat School, Thatcham (3.30pm for refreshments, 4pm recital) features violinist Antonia Kesel, Joseph Havlat, piano, and Edward Bale, guest violin.

The programme for Piano & Violin includes Bach's double violin concerto, Elgar's Sonata and Kreisler Tambourin Chinois.

Antonia graduated from the Royal Academy of Music with a First in 2015. Since then, she has been a Chamber Music Fellow at the Academy and has won many prizes as a chamber musician with Trio Derazey, including the St Martin-in-the Field's chamber music competition and the Malta International Music Competition.

Joseph Havlat was born in Hobart, Australia, in 1994 where he began his piano studies at the age of five. Since his studies at the Royal Academy of Music, Joseph has performed around the UK and in Europe, the US and Australia as a soloist, and as part of chamber groups and orchestras, most notably in Wigmore Hall, Royal Festival Hall, West Road Concert Hall and St Martin-in-the-Fields.

Edward Bale studied violin with Rodney Friend at the Royal College of Music to Masters level. He was a member of the first violin section at ENO for 10 years and also the English Chamber Orchestra. He now enjoys a busy freelance career.

Visit www.oldbluecoatschool.org.uk for ticket details