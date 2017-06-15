Authors sisterhood uncovered tonight

IN their first book together, writers Emily Midorikawa and Emma Claire Sweeney resurrect four literary collaborations, which were sometimes illicit, scandalous and volatile; sometimes supportive, radicalor inspiring; but always, until now, tantalisingly consigned to the shadows. Drawing on letters and diaries – some of which have never been published before – and new

documents uncovered during the authors’ research, the creative connections explored reveal Jane Austen’s bond with a family servant, the amateur playwright Anne Sharp; how Charlotte Bronte was inspired by the daring feminist Mary Taylor; the transatlantic relationship between George Eliot and the author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Harriet Beecher Stowe; and the underlying erotic charge that lit the friendship of Virginia Woolf and Katherine Mansfield – a pair too often dismissed as bitter foes.

A Secret Sisterhood uncovers the hidden literary friendships of the world’s most respected female authors. Margaret Atwood said: “In digging up the forgotten friendships chronicled in A Secret Sisterhood, Emily Midorikawa and Emma Claire Sweeney have done much service to literary history.”

