Young musicians showcase

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

ON Saturday, June 17, Arts for Hungerford are providing a platform for young, talented, local musicians to develop their performance skills and entertain the public, in the Classical Young Musicians Concert.

These young players will bring an enormously varied programme to Croft
Hall, as well as a diverse range of instruments.

Soloists aged between 11 and 17 will perform exciting and challenging repertoire, including Mozart’s 2nd Horn Concerto, Fauré’s Fantasie , Morceau Symphonique by Guilmant and much more.

Now a regular feature of the Arts for Hungerford calendar, these events always provide music of an exceptional standard that belies the age of the players. Go along and support them as they begin their musical journey.

The concert starts at 8pm (bar from 7pm).

If you know a young player who may be interested in performing at a future event, please encourage them to contact Arts for Hungerford or go along and see what is involved. Tickets are available from www.artsforhungerford.com or on the door

