Join the town centre parade at dusk

BE the first to see a new ear and eye-popping spectacle before the world catches on. At 9.45pm this Friday, as dusk falls, follow the exuberant percussion rhythms of Worldbeaters, samba-style, as they parade through town and discover huge illuminated puppets – gentle giants Dundu and Baby Dundu. This collaboration between Germany’s outdoor arts specialists and the UK’s LED-lit high-energy percussion band has been developed at the Corn Exchange’s 101 creation space at Greenham. West African Kora and Latin American riffs and rhythms roll into one in this one-off night-time premiere of Sense of Unity, before it tours the UK and beyond. The parade starts in Northbrook Street.