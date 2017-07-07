Banner walk celebrates uniqueness of Greenham Common

A SERIES of 10 giant silk banners were walked around Greenham Common on Saturday as part of the celebration of the common’s unique history and richness of its natural environment. The commemorative silk banners were created using the batik technique by local groups under the guidance of international artist Ali Pretty. They depict different periods of the common’s history and the wide variety of animal, insect and plant species that populate the land.

Around 40 people from the groups involved in making the banners took part in the walks, including the Greenham Trust,

St Gabriel’s School, BBOWT volunteers, local artists, peace women and local historians. Representatives from West Berkshire Museum were also present at the Control Tower to gather people’s personal impressions of the common and what it means to them.

The banners and groups will take part in Greenham: 100 Years of War and Peace, the free, large-scale outdoor event on September 8 and 9, on the common, which portrays 100 years of its historyand the dramatic moments of war and peace that form part of it. The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Greenham Trust.

After the event, the banners will become part of an exhibition in West Berkshire Museum, opening on September 27.