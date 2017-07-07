go

Banner walk celebrates uniqueness of Greenham Common

History, flora and fauna celebrated in arts project

Trish Lee

Reporter:

Trish Lee

Banner walk celebrates uniqueness of Greenham Common

A SERIES of 10 giant silk banners were walked around Greenham Common on Saturday as part of the celebration of the common’s unique history and richness of its natural environment. The commemorative silk banners were created using the batik technique by local groups under the guidance of international artist Ali Pretty. They depict different periods of the common’s history and the wide variety of animal, insect and plant species that populate the land.

Around 40 people from the groups involved in making the banners took part in the walks, including the Greenham Trust,
St Gabriel’s School, BBOWT volunteers, local artists, peace women and local historians. Representatives from West Berkshire Museum were also present at the Control Tower to gather people’s personal impressions of the common and what it means to them.

The banners and groups will take part in Greenham: 100 Years of War and Peace, the free, large-scale outdoor event on September 8 and 9, on the common, which portrays 100 years of its historyand the dramatic moments of war and peace that form part of it. The event celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Greenham Trust.

After the event, the banners will become part of an exhibition in West Berkshire Museum, opening on September 27.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

Newbury FC outraged by ground share letter

Foul! Newbury Football Club may fold after council backtracks on replacement ground

Arts & Ents

Banner walk celebrates uniqueness of Greenham Common
Arts & Ents

Banner walk celebrates uniqueness of Greenham Common

History, flora and fauna celebrated in arts project

 
Last Knight film
Arts & Ents

Last Knight has lost the plot

FILM REVIEW: Transformers episode five is the worst yet, says N2 film reviewer

1comment

 
Arts & Ents

Join the town centre parade at dusk

 
Arts & Ents

Old themes mixed with modernity

 
Arts & Ents

Mummy’s impossible mission

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33