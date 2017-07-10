Change in Corn Exchange leadership

Today the Corn Exchange has announced its new leadership team, with Grant Brisland leading the organisation through the next phase of the Trust’s development as director and CEO.

Joining him will be head of sales and marketing, Stephanie Clark, and head of business development Laura Jostins-Dean. Both Stephanie and Laura have worked with the organisation over the last few years and, alongside the wider management team, have significantly contributed to the success the organisation has achieved in recent years.

Guy Dickens, who celebrates his 20th anniversary at the Corn Exchange, will continue to oversee and manage the trust’s operations at the Corn Exchange and 101 as head of technical and operations, while Simon Chatterton, head of outdoor arts, continues to lead the organisation’s ambitious outdoor art development activities at 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space.

These changes follow Katy Griffiths’ decision to move on after almost 7 years leading the organisation, most recently as co-director alongside Grant. The chairman of the Corn Exchange Trust, Robert Holland, said: “Katy’s vision and leadership since she joined the trust in 2011 has been transformative and on behalf of the Trustees, stakeholders, staff and volunteers we would like to thank her for the enormous contribution she has made to the organisation.”

He added, “I look forward to continuing to work with Grant and have every confidence that the Corn Exchange will continue to prosper under his leadership. As the Corn Exchange continues to grow, the skills and expertise of the new executive team will ensure we remain a resilient and forward-thinking arts organisation delivering an inspiring cultural offer for the local community”

Grant Brisland said: “I have immensely enjoyed working alongside Katy since I joined the Corn Exchange four years ago. Katy’s vision for the organisation has seen a continuous increase in the number of people engaging with the Corn Exchange’s activities. It is difficult to pinpoint one particular highlight, but the growth of our outdoor performance programme and the launch of 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space has been an enormous achievement and puts Newbury and the Corn Exchange firmly on the map, with an increasing national and international profile.”

Katy Griffiths commented: “I am enormously proud of all that we have achieved at the Corn Exchange, and the strong position in which I am able to leave the organisation. The Corn Exchange is a hugely ambitious and growing organisation, and having worked closely with Grant in recent years, I know that it will continue to flourish under his leadership.”

These changes follow a series of exciting and ambitious plans for the trust’s development, including a new gallery and artist studios, funded by Greenham Trust, Ambition For Excellence funding from Arts Council England to support the development and expansion of outdoor activities at 101 together with the recent announcement that the Corn Exchange will remain an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation from 2018-22.