Free jazz & blues weekend

NEWBURY’s inaugural jazz and blues festival takes place over two evenings this weekend. It is expected that this free event in the Market Place will become an annual feature on the calender.
The programme for the bands is:
Saturday
6pm-7pm
Bob Long Trio (acoustic blues)
7.15pm-8.15pm
Andy Kennedy Quintet (jazz)
8.30pm-10pm
Robin Bibi (Band) (electric blues)
Sunday
2pm-3pm
Rag & Moan Men (acoustic blues)
3.15pm-4.15pm
Fleur Stevenson (jazz swing)
4.3-pm-5.30pm
Chicago 9 (electric blues)
5.45pm-6.45pm
Ma Bessie (jazz)
7pm-8pm
Jon Walsh Trio (electric blues)
