Free jazz & blues weekend

NEWBURY’s inaugural jazz and blues festival takes place over two evenings this weekend. It is expected that this free event in the Market Place will become an annual feature on the calender.

The programme for the bands is:

Saturday

6pm-7pm

Bob Long Trio (acoustic blues)

7.15pm-8.15pm

Andy Kennedy Quintet (jazz)

8.30pm-10pm

Robin Bibi (Band) (electric blues)



Sunday

2pm-3pm

Rag & Moan Men (acoustic blues)

3.15pm-4.15pm

Fleur Stevenson (jazz swing)

4.3-pm-5.30pm

Chicago 9 (electric blues)

5.45pm-6.45pm

Ma Bessie (jazz)

7pm-8pm

Jon Walsh Trio (electric blues)