Calling all foodies

Round up the summer holidays with a visit to Goring and Streatley Food and Drink Festival on Saturday, September 9, celebrating the chefs, venues and producers at the heart of the vibrant culinary scene in the area.

It promises to be a fun, interactive and indulgent day for all the family with food and drink stalls, tastings, competitions, street food village, drink zone, kids kitchen and a chef demonstrations. The festival takes place across both the villages of Goring and Streatley with pubs, restaurants, shops and businesses getting involved. Entry is free though there is a small charge for some of the activities. The festival relies entirely on volunteers and generous sponsorship from local businesses.

Mouthwatering artisan foodie delights will be on offer in Rectory Gardens, including meats, chocolates, bread, cakes, preserves and many other delicious foods. The drinks zone, in the Village Hall, Belleme Room, Hall, will have tastings of locally made real ale, cider, and chilli ginger beer as well as wine and cognac.

In the cookery theatre Nick Galer, co-owner and head chef of the 2016 Good Food Guide Best Restaurant, Miller of Mansfield in Goring and Tom Clarke, head chef at Michelin starred L’Ortolan in Shinfield will be cooking up some culinary treats. Nick Bennet, a finalist on MasterChef: The Professionals will be showcasing his skills with Andrew Scott his Head Chef at 3 AA Rosette Restaurant 56 in Faringdon. Also in the cookery theatre, two finalists from BBC’s Great British Bake Off, Christine Wallace and Jane Beedle as well as Indian food writer Anneeka Ludhra, who has just released her cook book ‘dadima’s’.

Just £5 will gain you entry to all the chef demonstrations throughout the day, tickets are available on the festival website.

Bookings are also open online for Kids Kitchen, hands on fun cooking classes with Mrs Bun the Baker for toddlers and older children.

There will be plenty of entertainment on offer with competitions for adults and children, apple bobbing, spaghetti eating competition and egg and spoon races. The Catherine Wheel, in Station Road and the Swan at Streatley will have live music and the Miller of Mansfield will host beer, wine and spirit drink masterclasses. The festival is organised by local food photographer Shannon Lee Robinson, along with her festival team, Christine Wallace, Jeanette Howse, Sally Albin & Richard Prunier.

Shannon said ‘This year’s festival will be even bigger and better than before. We’re hoping to attract plenty of visitors and encourage people to travel to Goring by train as it is easy to reach from Oxford and Reading.

New for this year we have a hot street food market with Wandering Feast at the Swan at Streatley. We’re also thrilled to have boat rides on the Thames by Vintage Days Out, to take people up-river to Rossini at the Leatherne Bottel and additional festival car parking’

Come eat, drink and have a great day out with us.’

www.goringstreatleyfoodfest.co.uk