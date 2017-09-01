go

Foodilicious weekend

UK's biggest food festival

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

Foodilicious weekend

Eat, drink and be merry this weekend. I'm off to the UK’s biggest food festival at Oxford South Parks.
Watch Great British Bake Off Winner Candice Brown in The Cake & Desserts Theatre as well as Saturday Kitchen’s new host Matt Tebbutt & Michelin starred Chef at Le Manoir Gary Jones cooking their signature recipes in the Stoves Chefs Theatre with MasterChef’s Lorna Robertson, Jack Layer, Billy Wright & Tony Rodd. Feast in the Street Food Avenue; learn to bake in the Cake and Bake Theatre; enjoy afternoon tea in the Vintage Tea Tent; taste wine, champagne and craft beer in the Drinks Theatre; buy from local producers in the Artisan Market; kids enjoy the Childrens Cookery Theatre; live music on the Success Express Music Stage; enter the Chilli Eating Competition; refreshing cocktails from the Bar Bus, Pimm's Teapot & and have a fun day out in the VIP experience.

http://foodiesfestival.com/oxford-food-festival/

