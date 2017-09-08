Outdoor art event helps bring history to life

AS the sun sets across Greenham Common tonight (Friday) an explosion of light and song will fill the air.

The weekend's finale is the culmination of a series of events marking the rich history of the common and celebrating 20 years of the Greenham Trust.

Greenham: 100 Years of War and Peace will be performed right in the middle of the runway at the former RAF airbase tonight and tomorrow and, despite what may be happening outside of your window right now, the forecast is looking brighter for this evening.

Hundreds of people are expected to make their way down to Greenham Common for the outdoor event that will tell the story of the common and the drama of war and peacetime that are an integral part of its history.

Hundreds of cast members from the local community, led by a professional production team, will perform songs, with light projections and live art.

Please RT - now you can download your complete event programme and guide here https://t.co/ZpG6s6oZEV #GreenhamWP17 pic.twitter.com/Ly4wZ7wOHb — Greenham WP17 (@GreenhamWP17) July 19, 2017

The outdoor event and accompanying programme celebrate 20 years since the Ministry of Defence returned Greenham Common to local people and the formation of the Greenham Trust (formerly the Greenham Common Trust).

Since its inception, the trust has donated more than £40m to local good causes.

The evening events are free to attend and will start at 6.30pm, with the finale at 8.30pm. There will also be a series of talks, walks and exhibitions at various locations from Sunday.

There will be a number of shuttle buses operating from Cheap Street (opposite the old Post Office) and a park and ride will be in place at Newbury College. There is a bus charge of £3.

You can download a pdf of the Anniversary Programme, which gives more details of timings and venues, here.