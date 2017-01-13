Kickstart 2017 with a free cloud trial

CLOUD Computing is a no- brainer. It saves time, money and hassle, say Newbury company Stream Networks.

In spite of this, many local companies have been slow to embrace it and make the transition.

If you are a business who has yet to truly welcome the cloud, Stream Networks has the answer.

It is offering local businesses the chance of a hassle-free, risk-free and most importantly, cost-free trial of the cloud.

Why should I do the trial?

Legislation – business owners have the responsibility to ensure that regulatory obligations are met.

In some cases, businesses cannot obtain commercial insurance unless they can demonstrate their data is safe – a good cloud provider will make these issues a thing of the past.

Disaster Recovery – having data backed up to an offsite location will greatly enhance your businesses contingency plans.

All data that is kept on site is a disaster (fire, flood etc) away from being destroyed.

The more places this data is, the better.

With cloud, your data will be housed in one main data centre and backed up to several others.

With Stream Networks, all these data centres will be within the UK – another tick on that checklist.

Going green – cloud will greatly diminish your carbon footprint, showing your business to have an increased awareness of important social issues.

Keeping up to date – cloud computing is the only way you can ensure that your system consistently has the latest technology.

Chances are there is already a software upgrade to prevent attacks for the server that is sitting in your office, even if it that was only purchased last month.

How the trial will work

Stream Networks will duplicate one of your current servers so you can see, manage, access and control it remotely.

You can then assess all the benefits of a cloud-based solution without having to disturb your business on any level.

At the end of the trial, Stream Networks guarantees to clear all data off of its cloud.

If this sounds like something of interest, all you have to do is call (01635) 884170 or email sales@Stream-networks.co.uk – Stream Networks will do the rest.