New Year, new greener workplace

THAT’S it. Christmas is done and dusted for another year and we’re already more than a week into 2017.

Many of us will have made New Year’s resolutions – some might even have kept them so far!

Most of our best-laid plans are based around things we want to do in our personal lives – whether that’s taking on a fitness challenge or catching up with old friends – but this time of year is also an opportunity to consider new ways of working.

No matter how big or small the company you work for, each of us can make a difference by taking personal responsibility for helping to improve recycling rates in the workplace.

Simple things, such as removing under-desk bins and separating out waste paper, plastic and cardboard from general waste will all help to improve your environmental credentials.

Segregation doesn’t have to be expensive, difficult or time-consuming, it just needs the commitment of the staff and some expert advice from an organisation such as Beenham-based Grundon Waste Management.

Getting recycling right means the business is not only taking a greener approach, it can also save money because the weight and number of heavier general waste bins is likely to be reduced.

Even food waste from the canteen or office kitchen can be sent for reprocessing at specialist anaerobic digestion facilities, turning unwanted sandwiches and salads into biofuel and renewable energy.

Just one tonne of food waste saves the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions as taking 2.9 cars off the road or powering a 100w lightbulb for 3,260 hours.

Grundon has years of experience in helping businesses to improve the way they manage their waste.

By sharing its team’s expertise at events such as employee waste awareness days, and by producing simple, easy to follow posters which show where different types of waste should be deposited, Grundon can help organisations adopt greener working practices at every step of the way.

Even better, by analysing the amount of newly-segregated waste which is sent for recycling and reprocessing, it can show how much power has been generated and how many kg of CO2 have been saved.

It can even equate that into the equivalent number of trees which would have to be planted to achieve the same savings.

So, next time you’re thinking about how you can make a difference in 2017, why not weigh up the benefits of better waste management and make that a New Year’s resolution that really will last all year?

