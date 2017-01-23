go

New group to promote district's independents

Proud of West Berkshire aims to showcase and support local businesses

New group to promote district's independents

A NEW initiative has been launched to support the independent organisations within West Berkshire by helping to promote and encourage their use and benefit the local economy.

Proud of West Berkshire is an initiative being driven by business owner James Hussey, who runs the local Eat Drink Great Events leisure website and promotional platform.

Mr Hussey believes that independent businesses contribute greatly to the identity of villages, towns and the wider area and it is equally important for those communities to be able to shop in and support these businesses.

By spending locally with independent organisations he says money circulates back into the immediate area, adding to the local economy.

Mr Hussey said: “Too often, before a business can get established and build a local customer base, they succumb to combined financial pressures such as rates, advertising and marketing.

“By working together, attending or being represented at local events and using their combined voice to support each other, businesses can contribute to the community and succeed.”

Mr Hussey has lived in Newbury for most his life and, especially since the creation of Eat Drink Great Events, he says he has had the pleasure of meeting a wide variety of business owners and seen the passion and effort involved across a range of markets.

He said: “People want to support local businesses and independent business owners are asking for the assistance.

“Proud of West Berkshire is the opportunity to make this happen.”

To find out what’s being planned for 2017, to join Proud of West Berkshire and share ideas with other members, contact Mr Hussey on james@eatdrinkgreatevents.com

