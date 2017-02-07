Housebuilder raises £30,000 for charity

David Wilson Homes raised £30,000 throughout 2016 for its chosen charity of the year, Dementia UK.

The housebuilder’s fundraising efforts included a charity sports dinner with former England rugby stars Mike Tindall and James Haskell, and ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones.

Staff at David Wilson Homes Southern have also been working hard to raise funds throughout the year, with a dress-down day and various in-house raffles and are delighted with the total that exceeds £30,000.

The charity sports dinner was hosted in November at the Royal Berkshire Conference Centre, Madejski Stadium, Reading, which alone raised more than £15,000.

This was then matched by David Wilson Homes’ Southern head office, making £25,000 in one night.

Paul Crispin, managing director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “We are delighted to announce that we have managed to raise £30,000 for our charity of the year Dementia UK.

“As a leading housebuilder we understand the importance of supporting charities and communities and strive to give back wherever we can.

“Dementia UK was chosen as our charity of the year in January and since then our staff have been working to raise funds for the cause, with the main event being a sports charity dinner.”

David Wilson Homes Southern’s head office is based in Charnham Park, Hungerford, and will be choosing its

charity of the year for 2017 this month.

Dementia UK is a charity that provides Admiral Nurses for families affected by dementia. All of the funds raised will be donated directly to the cause.