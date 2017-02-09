Newbury company offering UK leading technology to Berkshire businesses

Stream Networks is proud to offer Berkshire businesses a UK-leading telephony technology to ensure their telephone systems are future-proof.

The newest addition to its StreamCom portfolio features a range of SIP converters that are able to convert expensive and soon- to-be-obsolete ISDN telephony to next generation SIP services.

StreamCom SIP converters are available in seven different variants, ensuring the needs of each and every business is taken care of, and Stream Networks is delighted to offer this service at a UK low cost.

This is all possible without any big changes to your current system.

All that is needed is a simple switchover from the current ISDN service to the StreamCom SIP Converter.

Marketing executive at Stream Networks, Ben Barry, said: “We are delighted to welcome the StreamCom SIP converters to the Stream Networks telephony product portfolio.

“This solution gives business of all sizes an affordable gateway to the tried-and-tested cost savings that SIP telephony presents without the increased expenditure of a new system.”

For more information, or to find out how much money it can save your business, contact Stream Networks on (01635) 884170 or info@stream-networks.co.uk