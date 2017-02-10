The Kingsclere firm that became a global leader

FROM humble beginnings in Kingsclere, BCMS has grown to become one of the world’s leading sellers of private companies, while remaining a family-run business.

Indeed, this mergers and acquisitions (M&A) company may be the area’s best-kept secret.

Since 1989, the consultancy has developed a unique and proven model that has helped sell more than 500 client businesses worldwide in the last decade alone from, small SMEs to £400m global market leaders.

Expertise on your doorstep

Locally, BCMS has sold more than 50 businesses in the Thames Valley to date, including Softel and EDC International – both in Pangbourne – instruments manufacturer Impress Sensors in Kingsclere, and Newbury marketing agency M4 Design.

After a significant year of rapid growth in 2016, BCMS has now relocated to larger offices on Kingsclere Business Park, and recruited a significant number of M&A specialists previously employed at leading firms such as PwC, Grant Thornton, BDO, EY and Rothschild.

As a growing business, BCMS is keen to attract talented ambitious professionals to join its 150-strong local team.

BCMS chief executive Steve Dally said: “Following the completion of some of our largest deals to date, and a recruitment drive which has brought us a new depth of expertise, we have enjoyed one of the most successful years in our 27-year history.

“We use a host of local suppliers, so we are very aware of our contribution to the local economy.

“In an era when other significant local employers are relocating elsewhere, we believe this demonstrates to the local business community that we are here for the long term.”

Global reach

In 2007, the success of BCMS at home led to the overseas expansion in both developed and emerging markets – including the US, China, Australia, South Africa and 14 European countries – resulting in more than 100 transactions outside the UK.

All this was possible due to the firm’s unique approach to selling businesses.

Mr Dally said: “Traditionally, many business owners turn to their accountant to market their company and negotiate terms.

“But our approach is based on identifying hundreds of potential buyers for each company, and speaking to them all.

“By creating a market for competitive bidding, we are therefore able to drive up valuations to give our clients higher returns, more choice, and a better outcome.”