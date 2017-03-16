Spring into action with a company clean-up

MARCH 20 marks the official first day of spring and is traditionally the perfect time for a spot of office spring-cleaning.

Having a thorough clean-out by removing old furniture and long-forgotten materials and paperwork can help create new space and set a business up for a successful summer.

Where careful thought does need to be given however, is what happens to all those discarded items.

You can’t just dispose of old toner cartridges, piles of sensitive paperwork and outdated computers in black bin bags.

One company which can help dispose of all types of waste is Beenham-based Grundon Waste Management.

The award-winning business is effectively a one-stop shop for all types of waste and has a clear focus on re-use, recycling and reprocessing as much as possible.

Ben Cuthbertson, business development manager at Grundon, said: “Whether at home or in the work environment, having a spring-clean is a really good exercise.

“Waste legislation can be quite complex however, and any organisation disposing of items in a non-compliant manner can face strict penalties.

“That’s why it makes sense to work with a specialist and reputable waste management provider who can help you through every step of the disposal process and make sure that as much as possible is recycled, re-used or reprocessed, thereby helping your own environmental credentials.”

With the end of the tax year in sight, outdated paperwork can be discarded – bearing in mind that the law states some records must be kept for specific lengths of time.

Grundon offers a confidential waste collection and shredding service and its customers include the NHS and various government departments.

Old computer and electrical items are known collectively as WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) and, like many things, including light bulbs, toner cartridges, batteries, aerosols and inks, they all fall under the banner of hazardous waste, requiring specialist disposal.

Grundon’s hazardous waste specialists can provide a Haz-Box for small volumes of hazardous waste items and advise on the disposal of larger materials.

For bulky items or large amounts of unwanted equipment, Grundon’s Beenham team can also supply suitable containers, with sizes ranging from six-yard skips through to 40-yard rolonofs, or make arrangements for a dedicated collection service.

It can also advise on other types of waste collection which may be needed and, if a post spring-clean refresh is needed, can send in the company’s industrial cleaning team for a specialist deep-clean.

For more information about Grundon’s range of services, please call (0118) 971 2012, email sales.reading@grundon.com or visit www.grundon.com