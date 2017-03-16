The big question - to build or sell your business?

THE days of business owners working until retirement appear to be over.

Increasingly, today’s generation of entrepreneurs actively grow their company to sell it.

Of course, the challenge of scaling up a business raises many questions which can affect the end game, such as developing a management team ready to take over, whether to pay off loans first or later, and knowing how and when to put it on the market.

Even when you have decided to sell the venture, other dilemmas emerge.

What will happen to your loyal staff?

What will you do with your time and money?

How do you find the time to run a business while trying to organise your exit?

With more and more local entrepreneurs thinking of their own futures, Kingsclere-based business sale advisor BCMS has organised a series of informal fast-paced events to discuss various aspects of growing and selling a business.

To sell or not to sell?

The series kicks off at 8am on April 4 with a breakfast discussion at Reading’s Green Park, where business owners can quiz entrepreneurs who have already sold up, and benefit from tips and advice from BCMS and law firm Harrison Clark Rickerbys.

BCMS will also be presenting a masterclass at Basingstoke’s Hampshire Court Hotel at 9.30am on April 25 for owner-managers to learn how to secure a much higher price for their venture than traditional valuations achieve.

Finally, BCMS is organising an expert roundtable discussion with local entrepreneurs to understand the challenges of growing to sell in the Newbury area, at noon on April 27 at its headquarters on Kingsclere Business Park.

As places are limited, interested business owners are encouraged to book online.