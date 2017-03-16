Stream Networks launches 4G broadband

STREAM Networks Ltd is offering businesses of all sizes a market-leading 4G broadband connectivity solution.

Working with world-leading technology partner Cradlepoint, it can offer highly-resilient and readily-available 4G internet connectivity. This can be used as both a standalone service, or as a failover solution.

What is 4G?

4G is a superfast mobile broadband technology that can produce theoretical download speeds of up to 150Mbs.

It’s a technology that most of us will be using all the time, when we’re out and about checking emails, catching up with friends on Facebook or keeping up to date with the latest news.

Unless you’re connected to a WiFi hotspot, you’ll be using the 4G broadband network.

How can 4G help my business?

One of the major advantages of 4G broadband is the short provisioning times.

Stream Networks can have you up and running within 24 hours, or, as the company calls it, “next day networks”.

This makes it ideal for a quick fix in temporary locations, or when you are moving premises.

4G broadband also offers enhanced resiliency to even the most concrete network.

Not many businesses would be able to operate without internet connectivity.

Card payments would not be able to be taken, important databases would be unreachable and valuable files would not get downloaded.

4G ensures all these systems and many more stay accessible.

Why Stream Networks?

Stream Networks is able to offer 4G broadband and Cradlepoint router packages in business-friendly Capex and Opex models.

Contract length starts at just one month, meaning 4G can be used as both a long-term or short-term solution, as both standalone or failover services.

Stream Networks chief executive Matt Shanahan said: “I am thrilled to add 4G broadband to our portfolio of next generation communications services.

“Partnering with a hardware supplier as recognisable as Cradlepoint is a massive coup for us and adds legitimate credence to our services.

“As a business owner, I recognise and understand how important it is for all systems to be operational at all times. 4G broadband ensures this is possible.

“Also, using Cradlepoint enables us, and our customers to monitor usage, ensuring there are no unexpected bills at the end of the month – a concern often partnered with 4G.”

For more information, contact Stream Networks on (01635) 884170 or email sales@stream-networks. co.uk