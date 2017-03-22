go

Bringing a Zest For Media home

A KINTBURY woman has moved back to West Berkshire to grow her digital marketing business after completing a BA honours degree in business management from the University of Sheffield.

Natalie Chappell, 22, built up Zest For Media for four years part-time while at university, and has decided to go full-time with her tech-savvy marketing agency.

She said: “It is both humbling and exciting to move back to the area and see such an expanding and transformational business landscape in West Berkshire, with companies eagerly adopting new digital technologies and marketing initiatives.

“Newbury is a real hub.”

Based in Hungerford, Zest For Media offers local businesses support with all elements of digital marketing including SEO, social media management, and PPC.

