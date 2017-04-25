go

Cantering to victory at industry awards

Newbury Racecourse delighted to have won a customer service accolade for second year running

Reporter .

Reporter:

Reporter .

Newbury Racecourse

Newbury Racecourse

Newbury Racecourse has won a top industry accolade for customer service for the second consecutive year.

The venue triumphed in the The RCA Excellence Accolades, awarded jointly by the Racecourse Association and VisitEngland, which aim to reward those who achieve exceptionally high marks in specific areas of their assessment for the Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme.

There are six categories in total, covering all aspects of the racecourse experience, including food and drink outlets, toilets and signage.

Newbury was the only racecourse in the UK to receive the RCA Excellence Accolade for staff customer service last year and has retained that honour this year, this time alongside four other racecourses.

It was also awarded an Excellence Accolade in the fast food outlet category, one of only three racecourses to do so.

In addition, Newbury was also listed as one of the top 11 racecourses in England and Wales as part of the Quality Assured Racecourse Scheme. Now in its eighth year, the scheme allows every racecourse to be assessed and rated by VisitEngland and VisitScotland against other attractions in Britain.

Newbury Racecourse chief executive Julian Thick said: “We are delighted that our efforts in making Newbury an industry leader in staff customer service have been recognised again this year by the RCA and VisitEngland.

“The team here has worked really hard over the last two years to try and ensure that all sections of our customer base enjoy their experience at Newbury.

“Receiving awards like these shows that we are on the right path and inspires our staff to continue placing customer service at the centre of everything we do.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Queen spends her 91st birthday at Newbury Racecourse

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans revealed

Exclusive: Kennet Centre redevelopment plans unveiled

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Newbury man threatened to burn down his mother's home in drunken rage, court hears

Newbury town centre regeneration scheme a step closer

Newbury town centre regeneration scheme a step closer

Business

Newbury Racecourse
Business

Cantering to customer service victory

Newbury Racecourse is delighted to win industry accolade again

 
Steve Jones
Business

Rugby club that means business

General manager Steve wants to work with local firms

 
Business

When is the right time to sell up?

 
Business

All revved up for Kawasaki's pilot showroom

 
Business

College opens £1m engineering lab

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33