Increase in Probate court fees and inheritance tax allowances

ONE of the most surprising news items in the last couple of weeks has been the increase in the court fee to obtain a grant of probate.

If you die with assets, it is likely that your executors will need to get a grant of probate to be able to administer your estate.

At the moment, the court fee charged to solicitors is £155 and the fee for applications by non-solicitors is £215.

From May, families will face a much higher fee on a sliding scale.

Estate valueProbate court fee

Up to £50,000 Nil

£50,000-£300,000£300

£300,000-£500,000£1,000

£500,000-£1m£4,000

£1m-£1.6m£8,000

£1.6m-£2m£12,000

Over £2m£20,000

This is clearly a substantial increase and will have an effect on a lot of estates in West Berkshire as the average house price is about £380,000 (Rightmove).

This means that the estate of the average homeowner in West Berkshire will face a Probate Court fee of at least £1,000 (an £845 increase).

Ironically, whilst the Probate Court fees are substantially hiked, from April 6, the Government is introducing a new inheritance tax allowance called the “main residence nil rate band”.

If you own a home and leave your home to your children/ descendants, the Government will give you an additional inheritance tax allowance of £100,000.

Over the next four years, that additional allowance will increase by £25,000 per year to a total extra allowance of £175,000 from April 2020.

When added to your existing “nil rate band” of £325,000, this means that you could have a tax-free estate of £500,000.

Married couples and civil partners with children and a home can benefit from both allowances and could therefore achieve a tax-free estate of £1,000,000.

However, if you don’t own a property and have children, this new allowance has no benefit to you.

The Government has recognised that in later life people often sell their family homes and move to smaller homes or to care homes.

Those people can still benefit from the main residence nil rate band under “downsizing provisions”.

However, they must keep very clear records so their executors have all the necessary information about their property ownership history to claim the tax allowances.

The Government has also recognised that this is a generous new tax allowance and they have therefore provided that for those people whose estates are worth more than £2m, their main residence nil rate band will reduce by £1 for every £2 over £2m.

So, from 2020, when the main residence nil rate band is £500,000 (or £1m for couples), if a married couple’s estate is in excess of £2.7m, they will have no main residence nil rate band.

Take the example of a married couple with children who own their home worth £600,000 and have £200,000 savings.

Today, their inheritance tax liability would be £60,000 and their executors would pay £155 for a grant of probate.

In May, they will have no inheritance tax liability but their executors will pay £4,000 for a grant of probate.

To ensure your estates and wills are structured to make best use of the main residence nil rate band and to minimise the Probate Court fee, we recommend that you take advice as soon as possible.

It is essential that your estate planning takes account of all changes to legislation so having a good relationship with your solicitor and other professional advisers is crucial to ensure the best outcome for your family.

By Rob Jobson, partner in inheritance protection team at Gardner Leader solicitors in Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead. Follow @GardnerLeader or contact Tel: (01635) 508080, www.gardner-leader.co.uk