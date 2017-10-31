go

Xtrac apprentices shortlisted for prestigious award

Winner to be announced at ceremony next month

Xtrac Thatcham

Xtrac's Thatcham factory

Two talented apprentices who work in Thatcham have been shortlisted for a prestigious regional apprentice award at this year’s EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.

Andrew Haysom, 19, a first year apprentice at Xtrac, and Christopher Marrs, 21, a final year apprentice at the Gables Way firm, are both in the running for the awards, sponsored by Siemens.

They were selected along with 10 other apprentices from across the South East, after impressing judges with their hard work, dedication and determination to pursue a career in manufacturing.

The apprentices will find out who has been crowned regional winner at a ceremony taking place at Epsom Downs on November 9. If successful, they will then go on to compete with other regional winners from across the UK for a national title.

This will be announced at an awards gala dinner in London early next year.

Mr Haysom said: “I’m tremendously pleased to have been shortlisted for this award.

“It recognises the dedication and hard work that we all put into our apprenticeships and will hopefully encourage more people to look at getting an apprenticeship.

“I’m now looking forward to the award ceremony where we will find out how we did.”

Mr Marrs said: “I found my apprenticeship to be a valuable opportunity to gain and improve my skillset.

“I never thought I could learn so much, so quickly.

“I am very grateful that I have been recognised for my achievements.”

Terry Scuoler, chief executive of EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, said: “Manufacturing is the cornerstone of British economic success. These awards recognise the important role and contribution of apprentices and go a small way to recognise the hard work, enthusiasm and dedication that they bring to the sector. They are the future of manufacturing so their success is industry’s success for years to come.”

Xtrac apprentices shortlisted for prestigious award

Winner to be announced at ceremony next month

 
