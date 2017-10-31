go

Inflexion agrees buyout of Xtrac

Xtrac Thatcham

Xtrac's Thatcham factory

Inflexion Private Equity has agreed the buyout of Thatcham-based Xtrac Ltd, a world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance transmissions for the motorsport and automotive industry.

Xtrac supplies most of the world’s top motorsport teams in both two and four-wheeled formulae across the globe, from MotoGP to Formula 1TM.

The Gables Way business enjoys strong EBITDA growth; more than 80% of the British manufacturer’s revenue is generated through exports, particularly for high-performance automotive applications including hybrids and electric vehicles.

Inflexion is backing Xtrac’s well-established management team, who will remain with the business.

Its investment will help fuel Xtrac’s future expansion, supporting its rapidly-growing high-performance road car division and increasing Xtrac’s team of 330 in the UK and US.

Inflexion will support the extension of Xtrac’s Thatcham factory and purchase of additional world-class machinery, accelerating the development of the next generation of high-end automotive transmission systems and advancing its capabilities in hybrid and electric vehicles. 

The fresh investment will see the likely 30,000 sq ft (2,800 sq m) expansion of Xtrac’s existing 88,000 sq ft (8,200m2) purpose-built Thatcham factory.

Xtrac managing director Adrian Moore said: “We are proud of the leading global business Xtrac is today; persistent innovation and exceptional customer service remain our highest priorities.

“Inflexion shares our values.

“Its investment will accelerate our ambitious growth strategy, developing the next generation of high-end automotive transmission systems and expanding our coverage of the high-performance hybrid and electric car transmission market.

“This partnership with Inflexion supports Xtrac’s ethos of employee ownership, and our team look forward to a new chapter in the continuing development and growth of our company.”

The Inflexion deal team comprised John Harper and Henry Arundel, both of whom will join the board at acquisition. Xtrac was advised by Cavendish Corporate Finance LLP.

