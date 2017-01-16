International violinist entertains at Tadley gift shop

A TADLEY craft and gift shop celebrated the new year in style last Thursday with Celtic music by a Canadian violinist.

Doodles, in Franklin Avenue, welcomed international violinist, Krista Touesnard, who hails from Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, and entertained around 40 people, including a knitting group and several visitors.

The shop was filled with toe-tapping music as the violinist was joined by artist John Curthoys, of Tadley, who revealed a hidden talent after whipping a washboard out of his car for an impromptu musical duet.

Proprietor Katy Stevens said the morning went really well.

She said: “We were so lucky to have Krista.

She plays worldwide, including Canada, North America and Mexico.”

On her first visit to England, Ms Touesnard was visiting her friend, textile artist Val Carter – one of some 30 artists and makers who display and sell their work at the shop and who suggested it as a performance space to her friend.

“We decided she should play here and she did it completely free of charge,” said Ms Stevens.

“It was a real lift for January and beat the January blues.”

Krista Touesnard is director of the violin studio in Fredericton, Canada, whose mandate is to create and preserve Celtic culture in youth.

Any other musicians who would like to perform at Doodles should contact Ms Stevens on (0118) 981 1238.

For a selection/gallery of photographs visit http://newburyweeklynews.zenfolio.com/?q=doodles