Highclere tea party marks four decades of community service

AN afternoon tea party in Highclere marked four decades of service by a 94-year-old to the village community.

The tea party at Highclere Village Hall, on Saturday, January 14, was in honour of Bernard Macklin.

Mary McQuillan, a spokeswoman for the organisers, said Mr Macklin was a “nice old boy” who had organised fundraising raffles for some four decades.

A surprise guest was the former vicar of St Michael and All Angels Church, the Rev Tim Horsington, while the mayor of Basingstoke and Deane Jane Frankum also attended.

The centrepiece was a magnificent cake, and villagers were invited to drop in to say ‘hello’ and enjoy a glass of prosecco and slice of cake.