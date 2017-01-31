go

Album of rare Highclere Castle photographs to go under the hammer

Life during the real Downton Abbey period revealed

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Album of rare Highclere Castle photographs to go under the hammer

AN ALBUM of photographs revealing life at Highclere Castle more than 120 years ago is set to go under the hammer early next month, with a £500 price tag.

The album reveals life during the ‘real Downton Abbey’ period at the historic castle – where the award-winning ITV series was filmed.

Some 44 photographs of the 80-bedroom house, staff and grounds are revealed between the album covers, with fascinating glimpses into the lives of the fifth Earl of Carnarvon, George Herbert and his wife, the Countess of Carnarvon, Almina Herbert, the real life Lord and Lady Grantham in the television series.

The fifth Earl was best known for the discovery of the Egyptian tomb of Tutankhamen in 1922, along with British archeologist, Howard Carter, the historical story of which is reflected in a current day Egyptian exhibition, which is based in the castle’s extensive cellars.

Black and white photographs show shooting parties at the house during the historic period, including a visit by Prince Edward in 1895 – who was crowned King Edward VII six years later.

According to the auctioneers, the album has created high interest, due to the overseas popularity of the Downton Abbey series and its increasingly scarce contents.

The photo album is to be sold at Lawrence auctioneers of Crewkerne, Somerset, on Friday February 3.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

Teenager in serious condition after being hit by car in Newbury

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

157 homes approved to tackle need for housing

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Boundary Road to reopen on Tuesday

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

Police appeal following theft from Newbury Business Park

Hampshire

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere shop
Home

Police seek information about ramraid at Kingsclere stores

Silver Land Rover used in forced entry during early hours

 
Album of rare Highclere Castle photographs to go under the hammer
Hampshire

Album of rare Highclere Castle photographs to go under the hammer

Life during the real Downton Abbey period revealed

 
Hampshire

Highclere tea party marks four decades of community service

 
News

North West Hampshire MP champions the end of European jurisdiction

1comment

 
Hampshire

North West Hampshire MP to host broadband summit

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Virtualcom Interactive