New vicar welcomed at centuries old Silchester church

NEW vicar has been welcomed at a centuries-old church in Silchester.

The 12th-century church of St Mary the Virgin was the recent setting for the licensing of the Rev Rob Young as priest in Silchester.

The Bishop of Basingstoke, the Rt Rev David Williams, welcomed Mr Young and his wife Jackie to the community where he will serve the congregation, Silchester Primary School and village.

Mr Young, who has spent the last five years since ordination ministering in Sheffield, was previously a town planner (the deputy director at Hart Council).

In September, Mrs Young retired from work as a secretary and personal assistant at Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital, having previously worked in similar positions at the Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

Mr Young, who moved to Sheffield 15 years ago following the death of his first wife, Daphne, has two adult children, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Mr and Mrs Young’s hobbies include creating stained and kiln-fused glass, cycling, running and folk music.

The vicar of Tadley and Silchester, Rev Richard Harlow, said: “We are delighted that Rob and Jackie will be bringing such a range of skills to serve the community in Silchester.

“We know they will inspire fresh faith and innovation in church and community.”

PHOTOGRAPH PETE HUGHES