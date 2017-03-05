go

Ashford Hill parish councillor raises concerns about developers' cash

Worries cash from village housing scheme allocated to Kingsclere

AN ASHFORD Hill parish councillor has raised concerns that money from a housing development is being allocated to neighbouring Kingsclere.

Parish councillor Ros Wilson said at a recent meeting of Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council that an unspecified amount of money from a 35-house development opposite Ashford Hill Primary School, has been allocated to Kingsclere.

“That actually should be coming into our village,” said Mrs Wilson.

Hampshire county councillor Keith Chapman (Con, Calleva and Kingsclere) said the allocation of developers’ funds was decided by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

