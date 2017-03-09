go

Staff at Kingsclere dental practice to tackle highest mountain in Wales

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

STAFF at a Kingsclere dental practice are to tackle the highest mountain in Wales to raise funds for a local charity.

Staff at Imogen Dental, situated at Kingsclere Health Centre in North Street, have set their sights on raising money for the Ark Cancer Centre Charity’s £5m appeal by climbing Mount Snowdon.

They will set out on May 20, aiming to raise £3,000 towards a cancer treatment centre in the Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust area, which includes Kingsclere.

Dr Neel Tank, who founded the practice in 2005 with his wife Laura, said: “Each year, we aim to fundraise for a deserving cause which will benefit our local community, involve friends and family, and invite patients to join us as a team to hopefully make a difference for, not only those fighting cancer, but to add our support to the families involved.

“Some of our members of staff have been directly affected by the loss of loved ones and understand the need for the cancer treatment centre that Ark Cancer Centre Charity is helping to fund.”

Team members – Neel Tank, Laura Tank, Norma Watson, Jane Gardner, Adele Marietti, Rikesh Patel, Kashif Hafeez, Kim Willis, Rebecca Cruddace, Elizabeth Thomas, Orla Quinn, Rebecca Canning and Suzan Al-Ali – will be fundraising through The Good Exchange, with match funding from Greenham Common Trust.

Mark Jones, the charity’s director of fundraising and communications, said: “We hope they receive plenty of local support as they rise to this challenge and strive to reach their fundraising goal.”

To sponsor the Imogen Dental team, visit www.imogendental.co.uk/charity.html

