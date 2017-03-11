Hundreds pack out Ashford Hill church to pay respects

HUNDREDS of people packed out an Ashford Hill church last Friday, to pay their respects to a former parish council chairman.

It was standing room only at St Paul’s for the Service of Thanksgiving for Headley villager Barrie Hiscock – the former chairman of Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council.

Mr Hiscock died on February 17, aged 81, following a battle with prostate cancer.

Following a welcome and introduction by vicar, the Rev Ben Read, Praise My Soul, the King of Heaven – a hymn played at Mr Hiscock’s wedding to his wife Evelyn – rang out.

A eulogy by Martin McIntyre highlighted Mr Hiscock’s life journey, including his RAF service, extensive involvement in local football, hard work for Ashford Hill with Headley Parish Council and the time spent with his family.

Draped with an RAF flag, items placed on the altar table included flowers from his coffin, the winners’ shield of Headley Village Hall quizzes, his football boots and his referee’s whistle.

The Lord’s My Shepherd was followed by a tribute by one of Mr Hiscock’s grandsons – Daniel – who spoke of his grandfather’s determination to overcome physical pain and be part of his (Daniel’s) wedding celebrations.

“Daniel concluded his thoughts of Barrie by starting and finishing a minute’s applause by loudly blowing Barrie’s referees whistle,” said villager Georgi Selby, who was at the service.

The Rev Ben Read also led prayers, gave a Bible reading and an address to mark Mr Hiscock’s life and love for his family.

Hymns chosen by Mr Hiscock prior to his death included Great is thy Faithfulness.

The service was followed by refreshments at Pitt Hall Barn, Ramsdell.

Donations will be shared between St Michael’s Hospice, Basingstoke, Kingsclere Medical practice and Ashford Hill with Headley Churches.