Famous names from horse racing world at Kingsclere fundraiser

FAMOUS names from the world of horse racing attended a charity fundraising night in Kingsclere, ahead of this week’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

A crowd of more than 70 people packed into the Bel and the Dragon at the Swan to hear from 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Nico de Boinville.

Horse racing trainer Andrew Balding, of Park House Stables, Kingsclere, also attended the evening.

Irish racing correspondent Keiran O’Sullivan and Chris Bonner – assistant to Lambourn trainer Warren Greatrex – completed the line-up.

Compered by local racing expert and enthusiast Len Attrill, the evening raised a total of £1,560 for the brain tumour charity, The Lewis Moody Foundation.

Kingsclere villager Tyron Mills, who organised the event, described it as a fabulous evening and thanked all those involved.

“The brilliant panel all donated their time for free and covered the whole of the Cheltenham meeting, providing an invaluable insight to the festival,” said Mr Mills.

“Generous prizes were donated from No.1 George Street, Newbury Racecourse, Willie Mullins’ stable, Michael Harris and Mandy Taylor.”

The Lewis Moody Foundation was jointly founded by the former England rugby union captain and his wife Annie, who live in Bradford-on-Avon.

The brain tumour charity was set up in the memory of the late Joss Rowley-Stark, who would have turned 20 on March 6.

Lewis Moody – who took Joss to Twickenham to watch England play Italy before he died and introduced him to his rugby heroes – said: ​“Here was a young man, 15 years old, fighting cancer, and yet he was doing it with so much courage and with complete and utter selflessness.

“He graciously watched his team mates play rugby, genuinely delighted for them, when all he wanted to do was join in.

“​For Joss and his family, it was a day never to forget. Joss lost his brave battle with cancer two weeks later.”

Joss’ mother Tiffany Stark, said: ​“I’m just overwhelmed by how much Joss must have touched Lewis’ heart when they first met.

“The foundation keeps Joss alive as new people learn about him and are inspired to do things to raise money and make a difference.”

For more information about The Lewis Moody Foundation, visit www.thelewismoodyfoundation.org