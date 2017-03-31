go

Plans unveiled for Tadley Treacle Fair 2017

Barn dance and music event among 3-day line-up

Jane Meredith

Jane Meredith

Tadley Treacle Fair promises to be bigger and better

TADLEY Treacle Fair 2017 is getting ever closer, with a barn dance and music event added to this year’s line-up.

Charity fundraisers Loddon Valley Lions are again organising the hugely-popular event, which will take place over the weekend of June 2-4, at Saunders Field. 

To kick-start the fun, the Lions are organising a barn dance on the evening of Friday, June 2.

The three-day family extravaganza continues the following day with a music event from noon to midnight.

The traditional Tadley Treacle Fair, on the Sunday, from 11am to 5pm, sees arena displays, a children’s area, craft marquee, funfair, a refreshments tent and many other fun-packed activities. 

There will also be chance to find out more about the work of local charities at various stands, plus the Loddon Valley Lions will be holding a tombola.

In this centenary year of Lions Clubs International they hope to raise record sums of money. 

The main beneficiaries of the 2017 Treacle Fair will be Sebastian’s Action Trust and Tadley Citizens Advice, as well as many other causes, mostly within the local community.

Sebastian’s Action Trust supports families of seriously-ill children and provides holidays in a purpose-built holiday home for children with life limiting or life-threatening illnesses, while providing a respite break for families.

Citizen’s Advice provides practical information on debt, money, benefits, tax credits, housing, work, and immigration.  

