Boss's warning after break-in

THIEVES broke in to the offices of BCMS in Kingsclere Business Park on Tuesday last week and made off with a number of laptops and electronic equipment.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said entry had been gained via one of the side doors of the building and that an untidy search was made of the ground and first floors.

The chief executive officer of BCMS, Steve Dally, is now warning other businesses in the Kingsclere area to be “extremely vigilant”.

“Obviously, we are working very closely with the police,” he said.

“Early suggestions indicate this was not an opportunistic break-in, and that, as a large, high-profile business in the area, we may have been actively targeted.”

The company’s PR and managing editor Mark Bentley said: “You don’t expect it in Kingsclere.

“It is a sad state of affairs.”

Another burglary took place in the same road on April 21 at 2am, when two batteries were stolen from trucks that had parked in a compound on the industrial estate.

The two incidents are not thought to be connected.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 44170163965.