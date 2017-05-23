Surgeon gets on his bike for marathon fundraiser

A NORTH Hampshire man is among 14 riders taking part in a mammoth 930-mile cycle ride from Land’s End in Cornwall to John O’Groats in Scotland to raise money for the Ark Cancer Centre Charity appeal.

Jonathan Hobby has been undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

Mr Hobby, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, was diagnosed with cancer last September.

He said: “I had been having some difficulties with my breathing and a scan revealed that I had a tumour the size of a melon in my chest.

“I became seriously ill and needed emergency surgery.

“I then underwent six months of chemotherapy in the Basing Unit at Basingstoke hospital.

“I am now well enough to return to work and I have been able to get back on my bike, albeit a bit slower than before.”

The team set out on May 13 and are due to arrive in John O’Groats on May 22.

They have set themselves a fundraising target of £15,000 and have already managed to reach £11,500.

All money raised will be match-funded by the Greenham Common Trust, in aid of the Ark Cancer Charity campaign to raise £5m towards building a state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre in North Hampshire.

When completed, the centre will offer radiotherapy, chemotherapy, support services and complementary therapies in one unique building.

The suggested site for the new centre is off junction 7 of the M3.

The team of cyclists have been sponsored on their challenge by Pedal On (Tadley), Candover Clinic (Basingstoke), and Caviste independent wine merchant (Overton).

The other cyclists are Kevin Conn, Paul Hart, Graham Hazell, Rob Hewetson, Jolyon Hobby, Chris Hocking, David Poole, Chris Sayer, Tim Syder, Peter Chapman, Mark Keane, Myles Gascoyne and Charlie Taylor.

To donate, visit https://thegoodexchange.com/fundraising-profile/ 44/jonathan-hobby/11011/to-build-a-state-of-the-art-cancer-treatment-centre