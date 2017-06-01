go

Superstar DJ to headline Treacle Fair weekend

Celebrity DJ Brandon Block to play at the Darkstar disco

THE annual Treacle Fair is due to hit Tadley this weekend, with celebrity DJ Brandon Block leading the musical entertainment.

This family event includes a parade, craft stalls, falconry display and stunt demonstrations.

Darkstar Disco is on Saturday from noon to 11pm with a set from Celebrity Big Brother star Brandon Block. 

Tadley Treacle Fair, which runs from 11am until 5pm, on Sunday, is organised by the Loddon Valley Lions.

It raises money for, among others, Sebastian’s Action Trust and Tadley Citizens Advice. 

To book tickets for Dark Star disco visit www.eventbrite.co. uk/e/dark-star-disco-tickets-33526446504?aff=eac2 

Entrance to the fair is £3  for adults and £1 for children aged four and over.

