Double delight for day spa

A KINGSCLERE beauty day spa has won two prestigious beauty awards in a week.  


Laurabella Day Spa, situated on Strattons Farm, won the Muddy Stilettos Best Day Spa award for the first time and the Phorest Salon Software Client Experience Award 2017 for the third year running.  


Salon manager Arleta Szymaska said: “We were up against some amazing competition, but we have the advantage as we are unique in the area.


“We are on a farm, overlooking Watership Down, and clients appreciate the informal and professional service they receive.” 
Founder of Laurabella Day Spa, Emma Hill, said: “It means we are really doing something good, that we’ve got  something right with our client care.”


The Phorest award recognises that Laurabella gets five out of five on client reviews for customer care and Miss Szymaska added: “We are immensely proud that the salon staff are getting all the recognition they should receive.


“We have all been absolutely overwhelmed by the response to the award nominations.”


After 12 years, the future for the spa is bright and it intends to open a training academy to prepare people for getting back into the beauty healthcare business.  


Miss Szymaska said: “The philosophy of the spa is to educate on skincare and health, rather than just treat.”


Muddy Stilettos is an online beauty and lifestyle blog covering 18 counties, including Berkshire, Hampshire, and Wiltshire, and Phorest Salon Software is a salon appointment and CRM software company used by more than 3,000 salons for client management.

