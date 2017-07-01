Marathon trek was MIND over matter

A TADLEY veterinary nurse has walked 40 miles through the Lake District in just 24 hours to raise money for mental health charity MIND.



Sophie Bedford took part in the gruelling trek alongside her friend and colleague, Katherine Howie.



Both Mrs Bedford and Mrs Howie work for Vets Now and decided to take part in the walk “in recognition of the fact that we work in a 24-hour industry with a high number of reported mental health problems and a higher than average suicide rate”.

Mrs Bedford said: “It went really well.



“Well I say really well – we were cursing about half way round, but it was such an achievement and I feel really proud of what we’ve done.



“There was a time when we were walking and focused on our feet and the uneven ground and I stopped and looked up and was like, wow, the view was amazing.



“I thought ‘wow, look at where I am’.



“I realised that’s what we do in life, focus on the little things and we sometimes need to stand back and look at the bigger picture.



“We need to celebrate the mini wins every day and cut ourselves some slack.”



She added: “I’ve suffered for many years with depression and anxiety, including severe post-natal depression after the birth of my son.



“After a recent emotional breakdown I signed up to the MIND Hike.”



Mrs Howie said: “Over the last 20 years I have lost more friends than anybody should to mental health problems and have struggled myself for many, many years.”



The pair have raised in excess of £2,500, more than their target of £2,000.



A total of 80 walkers took part in the June hike through the Lake District and in total more than £60,000 was raised for MIND.



To donate, go to http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/team/ RVNMINDTrek