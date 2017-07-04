Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

Newbury MP faces taunts from Jeremy Corbyn
FOUR fire crews are currently battling a caravan fire within a garage in Baughurst which has spread to surrounding properties.
One man has been taken to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at 3:20pm today (Tues) in Fairoak Way.
A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was in a caravan which appears to have spread to two semi-detached houses but there is minimal damage to the loft space on one of them."
The latest update was received at 4:45pm and crews were still on the scene.
