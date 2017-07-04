go

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

One man taken to hospital with minor burns

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

FOUR fire crews are currently battling a caravan fire within a garage in Baughurst which has spread to surrounding properties. 

One man has been taken to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at 3:20pm today (Tues) in Fairoak Way.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was in a caravan which appears to have spread to two semi-detached houses but there is minimal damage to the loft space on one of them."

The latest update was received at 4:45pm and crews were still on the scene.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Fire in Newtown destroys building

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Thatcham Man sentenced for drugs offences

Newbury FC outraged by ground share letter

Foul! Newbury Football Club may fold after council backtracks on replacement ground

Car fire in Hungerford

Car fire in Hungerford

Hampshire

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst
Hampshire

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

One man taken to hospital with minor burns

 
Stanley Spencer comes to Kingsclere Library
Hampshire

Stanley Spencer comes to Kingsclere Library

Newbury Dramatic Society brings 'Stanley' to Kingsclere

 
Hampshire

Marathon trek was MIND over matter

 
Hampshire

Double delight for day spa

 
Hampshire

Society formed to halt traveller's site

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33