Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

FOUR fire crews are currently battling a caravan fire within a garage in Baughurst which has spread to surrounding properties.

One man has been taken to hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire at 3:20pm today (Tues) in Fairoak Way.

A spokesman for the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was in a caravan which appears to have spread to two semi-detached houses but there is minimal damage to the loft space on one of them."

The latest update was received at 4:45pm and crews were still on the scene.