Hundreds sign petition for new skate park

MORE than 400 Kingsclere residents have signed a petition urging the parish council to build a skate park in the village.



At the Kingsclere Parish Council meeting on Monday, June 26, a group of youngsters presented their petition.

Council chairman John Sawyer said: “The youngsters presented the petition and talked to the council and public about what they would like.

“They want a half-pipe ramp, which is a fairly simple ramp.

“They have had one quotation so far and they had some plans which they showed us.

“They have some idea of where it should be located and how it would be paid for.

“They are more than prepared to start fundraising to pay for the ramp.”

The council accepted the petition and further details will be discussed at a meeting to be held on Monday next week.

The ramp could cost in the region of £30,000 and Mr Sawyer said: “They have been asked to try to get more quotations and they have realised that there may be cheaper options available.”