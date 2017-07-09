go

Hampshire CC launch survey over cuts

Residents are asked for their views on Hampshire CC spending

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

clip board

HAMPSHIRE County Council needs to save £140m over the next two years – and is asking residents for their input in order to balance its budget.

The survey, which can be completed online, provides residents with the opportunity to voice their opinions on potential options for saving money and raising additional income.  

Hampshire County Council leader Roy Perry said: “Although we have been preparing for this challenge for some time, finding these additional savings is inevitably going to be extremely tough.

“This is because we have already made significant reductions in our spending over the last nine years to the sum of £340m.

“The picture is worsened by the fact that central Government revenue support grant funding for Hampshire will cease altogether in 2019/20 – but demand for county council services continues to rise.”

Mr Perry added: “The survey asks residents and stakeholders to give us their views on a number of high-level, strategic options including potential changes to services, further ways to generate income, use of reserves, potential increases to council tax and changing local government in Hampshire.

“It is important to stress that at this stage, the county council is not proposing specific changes to services. Any proposals will be informed by feedback from this consultation and subject to further, more detailed public engagement.

“Therefore, only examples of possible service changes have been provided.”

To complete the survey, go to https://hampshirecc.researchfeedback.net/s.asp?k=149872739113 or email insight@hants.gov.uk  for a paper copy.

The survey will be live until August 21.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

Death of Thatcham father-of-three was suicide, coroner rules

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

New Japanese restaurant to open in Newbury tonight

Teen suffers head injury after being 'glassed' in Newbury pub

Teen suffers head injury after being 'glassed' in Newbury pub

Cabbie's drinking a 'recipe for disaster' says magistrate

Cabbie's drinking a 'recipe for disaster' says magistrate

Hampshire

Hampshire CC launch survey over cuts
Hampshire

Hampshire CC launch survey over cuts

Residents are asked for their views on Hampshire CC spending

 
Hundreds sign petition for new skate park
Hampshire

Hundreds sign petition for new skate park

Kingsclere youths appeal to the council

 
Hampshire

Fire crews battling caravan blaze in Baughurst

6comments

 
Hampshire

Stanley Spencer comes to Kingsclere Library

 
Hampshire

Marathon trek was MIND over matter

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33