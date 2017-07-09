Hampshire CC launch survey over cuts

HAMPSHIRE County Council needs to save £140m over the next two years – and is asking residents for their input in order to balance its budget.

The survey, which can be completed online, provides residents with the opportunity to voice their opinions on potential options for saving money and raising additional income.

Hampshire County Council leader Roy Perry said: “Although we have been preparing for this challenge for some time, finding these additional savings is inevitably going to be extremely tough.

“This is because we have already made significant reductions in our spending over the last nine years to the sum of £340m.

“The picture is worsened by the fact that central Government revenue support grant funding for Hampshire will cease altogether in 2019/20 – but demand for county council services continues to rise.”

Mr Perry added: “The survey asks residents and stakeholders to give us their views on a number of high-level, strategic options including potential changes to services, further ways to generate income, use of reserves, potential increases to council tax and changing local government in Hampshire.

“It is important to stress that at this stage, the county council is not proposing specific changes to services. Any proposals will be informed by feedback from this consultation and subject to further, more detailed public engagement.

“Therefore, only examples of possible service changes have been provided.”

To complete the survey, go to https://hampshirecc.researchfeedback.net/s.asp?k=149872739113 or email insight@hants.gov.uk for a paper copy.

The survey will be live until August 21.