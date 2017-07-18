Ashford Hill summer fete raised £4,000 for ELSA

ASHFORD Hill Primary School’s annual sunmmer fete was held on Saturday to raise money for an emotional literacy support assistant (ELSA) room at the school.

There was all the usual fair favourites to cater for all ages, including a bouncy castle, barbecue, bar, games and children’s races.

The Hampshire police and fire service were also in attendance in their vehicles.

Chair of the parent teacher association (PTA), Suzanne Macdonald, said: “We raised £4,000 and we had a brilliant day.

“The sun shone and we had lots of people come and enjoy themselves.”

Kate Keen, the new headteacher due to start at the school in September, said: “It was exactly what I hoped it would be, a gorgeous village school fete.

“I am so excited to join Ashford Hill.”

The Ashford Hill pupils, from all classes, entertained the visitors with dance performances.

The money raised will be used to build an ELSA room to support pupils with their emotional needs.

There is already a trained ELSA teacher at the school, but at the moment there is nowhere suitable to carry out the sessions.

Mrs Macdonald said: “There are 127 pupils in the school and at one point or another most of them need some emotional support.”

ELSA trains teaching assistants to manage and support children’s social skills, emotions, bereavement, social and therapeutic stories, anger management, self-esteem, and counselling skills.