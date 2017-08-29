Residents still kicking up a stink over dog waste

TADLEY Town Council insists its campaign to rid the town of dog mess has been “very successful” – but many residents think more still needs to be done to keep green places free of waste.

The town council launched its Pink Because it Stinks campaign a year ago in an attempt to eradicate the problem and encourage dog owners to clear up after their pet.

The green spaces in Tadley are popular areas for families with children, those using the exercise equipment, runners and dog walkers and the town council has encouraged everyone to use them responsibly.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News this week, the clerk for Tadley Town Council Nicky Barry said: “The campaign has been very successful.

“The greatest measurement is that we are not having to do the spraying anymore.”

For the past year, councillors and residents have been doing their bit for the community by joining forces to spray dog poo with environmentally- friendly pink chalk paint.

However, some residents feel not enough is being done – and have taken to social media to post pictures of dog poo hot spots, including Tadley Common.

Dianne Pike wrote on Facebook: “It’s vile … got dogs then pick up after them ... you see babies with mums all the time, they don’t leave their dirty nappies everywhere!

“If you say you love your dog(s) and that they are part of your family … clean it up and bin it!”

Mrs Barry said: “Dog walkers still use the common, but dog poo is not a as much of a problem as it used to be.”

Most dog walkers are picking up their dog’s poo and disposing of it in the bins provided, but a small majority of dog owners still do not pick up their dog waste.

Rocky Valentine, commenting on Facebook, said: “It’s not the dogs, it’s the lazy owners who don’t think about anybody else.

“I’ve seen people watch their dog poo from the other side of the field and then walk away.

“I would shout ‘your dog’s had a poo’ and then they walk off.”

Tadley Town Council is continuing the campaign with the support of the Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s community safety patrol team.

Mrs Barry said: “If it remains a problem, it is necessary to get in touch with the community support officers at Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

“They then patrol the area, but as they are in uniform, it acts as a deterrent and everyone picks up their dog’s waste.”

Tadley Town Council wants to make dog owners aware that it is an offence to not clear up after their dog and that those caught can be subject to a fixed penalty notice of £50.