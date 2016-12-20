go

Lantern procession creates seasonal magic in Tadley this afternoon

Chance to meet real/live nativity animals and listen to the Christmas story

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

51-1911B Lantern Parade

A SEASONAL lantern procession will make its way through Tadley as dusk falls this afternoon (Tues).

Lantern making takes place at 3.30pm at St Paul's Church, The Green.

The lantern procession then sets off at 4pm, making its magical way from the church to the Immanuel centre garden, at Old Meeting URC, off Malthouse Lane.

Chance then to meet Millers Ark real/live nativity animals and hear the story of Christmas.

Readings and carols outside will be accompanied by Tadley Concert Brass.

Warm spiced punch, or hot chocolate and mince pies will be on offer. 

This event ends at 6pm is open to all and free of charge.

Nativity costumes welcome.

FOR MORE ON THIS STORY - INCLUDING PHOTOGRAPHS - PICK UP A COPY OF NEXT WEEK'S NEWBURY WEEKLY NEWS.

