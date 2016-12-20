Kitchen damaged in Compton house fire

A KITCHEN was damaged in a Compton house fire this morning (Tuesday).

According to the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) thee pumps, including one from Newbury, plus two from Oxfordshire, were called at 10.34am to Downs Road.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished he blaze using a hosereel.

No-one was believed to have been hurt.

The kitchen was 25 per cent damaged in the incident.

The fire service did not have details of the cause.

Firefighters left the scene at 11.25am.