Kitchen damaged in Compton house fire

Three fire engines called to scene

Jane Meredith

Reporter:

Jane Meredith

Contact:

01635 886637

Bradfield farm outbuilding 50 per cent destroyed in fire

A KITCHEN was damaged in a Compton house fire this morning (Tuesday).

According to the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) thee pumps, including one from Newbury, plus two from Oxfordshire, were called at 10.34am to Downs Road.

Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished he blaze using a hosereel.

No-one was believed to have been hurt.

The kitchen was 25 per cent damaged in the incident.

The fire service did not have details of the cause.

Firefighters left the scene at 11.25am.

