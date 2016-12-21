New Thatcham charity wants to make Old Bluecoat School 'jewel in crown'

A NEW charity looking to promote the arts in Thatcham and turn the Old Bluecoat School into a prime concert venue is seeking helpers.

The former chapel, which dates to the 14th century, serves as an ideal venue for chamber music, owing to its high roof, acoustics and intimate atmosphere.

Concert organiser, local accountant and keen amateur musician Simon Witcomb, said that, while the concerts had been successful, they had reached a point where a new organisational structure was needed to develop them further.

Bluecoat’s trustees have handed over the running of the concerts to a new charity, Thatcham Performing Arts Society. The charity’s aim is to promote the performance of live music in the town.

Mr Witcomb said he believed that the Old Bluecoat School could be “the jewel in the crown of West Berkshire concert venues”.

He is looking for people to support the charity who share the same vision and who have the necessary time and energy to make it happen.

Help is needed in planning and marketing the concerts, as well as being available on the day for setting up, front of house duties, refreshments and clearing up afterwards.

Contact Mr Witcomb at simon@witcombs.co.uk or call (01635) 869869 if you can help.

The first concert under the new management will be on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

It will feature the London-based, award-winning Manon String Quartet who will perform music by Haydn and Schubert.

For more on the Old Bluecoat School visit www.oldbluecoatschool.org.uk