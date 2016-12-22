go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire Council is set to refuse planning permission for up to 2,000 homes and two new primary schools at Sandleford Park.

Also this week, we report on the opening of a bridge to replace the notorious level crossing at Ufton Nervet. 

Meanwhile, a big-hearted six-year-old from Newbury completed a ‘swimathon’ to raise funds for his friend.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the Freedom of the Town is bestowed on a special lady.

Plus, a local man has narrowly avoided prison after being caught growing cannabis at home, while his unsuspecting grandmother slept nearby.

In Thatcham this week, hundreds of Father Christmases took to the town's streets for the annual Great Thatcham Santa Run.

And on the Hampshire pages, a new smaller fire vehicle to be rolled out in Kingsclere raises union concerns lives could be put at risk.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

